Football: France women's coach to be offered contract extension

PARIS (REUTERS) - France will offer women's national team coach Corinne Diacre a contract extension following their run to the Euro 2022 semi-finals, French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said.

Le Graet told reporters Diacre would be offered a two-year extension, expressing his satisfaction with the team's performance at the tournament in England despite their 2-1 semi-final defeat to Germany on Wednesday (July 27).

Le Graet said the objective of a last-four finish had been achieved and that the French team had "shown a beautiful image of women's football at the top level of the game".

"This tournament has shown that we have a real team, consistent and improving. There was a good mix between old and young. TV ratings were also good. It shows that the public interest is there," he told several French media outlets.

Le Graet said he planned to settle the contract issue "as quickly as possible".

"When you change coaches after one or two years, it doesn't work. You need stability. The 2023 World Cup and the Olympic Games in Paris must be considered together. So, two years is good."

France have qualified for next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and will host the women's Olympic football tournament in 2024, which is at full international level unlike the men's tournament, which is for the Under-23s.

"For the World Cup, the objective will still be to reach the last four," Le Graet added.

"The World Cup must also serve as a preparation for the Olympic Games, which is in our home."