Football: France teenage star Kylian Mbappe to donate US$500k World Cup winnings to charity

French footballer and newly minted World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will be donating all of his winnings to charity.

According to French media, the 19-year-old forward will be giving more than US$500,000 (S$682,700) to Premiers de Cordée, an association that organises sporting events for children with disabilities.

The charity is located at the Stade de France - the country's national stadium and home to its national team - just north of Paris.

Speaking to French daily Le Parisien, Sébastien Ruffin, general manager of Premiers de Cordée, said that Mbappe is "a great person" who finds time to help at the charity.

"He has a very good connection with children, he always finds the right words to encourage them," he added.

The winnings come from adding a reported US$350,000 bonus and about US$22,300 for each game won this world cup. CNN reported on Tuesday (July 17) that the charity would receive the money in September.

Mbappe was named the best young player at this year's World Cup after he scored four goals in the tournament, including the now historic goal against Croatia in the final on Sunday.

He is only the second teenager - after Brazilian legend Pele in 1958 - to score in a World Cup final.

Mbappe hails from Bondy, a humble commune in the north-eastern suburbs of Paris.