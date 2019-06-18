Football: France maintain perfect record with Renard penalty

RENNES (REUTERS) - Already-qualified France preserved their perfect record to top Group A at the women's World Cup with a 1-0 win against 10-woman Nigeria thanks to Wendie Renard's 79th minute penalty on Monday (June 17).

Renard's first attempt hit the outside of the post but the kick had to be retaken because Chiamaka Nnadozie had moved off her line - a situation that also happened in France's previous game against Norway - and the centre back coolly converted.

African champions Nigeria, who could still reach the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, finished with 10 players after Ngozi Ebere was dismissed for a second booking in the 75th for a foul on Kadidiatou Diani that led to the penalty.

France finished with nine points ahead of Norway with six and Nigeria on three while South Korea have none. France will face one of the best third-placed teams in Le Havre on Sunday.