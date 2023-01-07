Football: France head coach Deschamps extends contract until 2026 World Cup

PARIS – France head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until after the next World Cup, the French football federation (FFF) said on Saturday.

“The French Football Federation and Noel le Graet, its president, are pleased to announce the extension of Didier Deschamps’ contract as head of the French national team until July 2026,” the statement read.

The 54-year-old’s previous contract had expired after the 2022 World Cup, where France lost to Argentina in the final on penalties in Qatar.

Under Deschamps, who took the job in July 2012, France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2021 Nations League. They also reached the final of the 2016 European Championship.

Les Bleus are third in the Fifa world rankings, behind No. 1 Brazil and second-placed Argentina.

The FFF said Deschamps’ assistant coach Guy Stephan, goalkeeping coach Franck Raviot and physical trainer Cyril Moine will also continue their work with the national team.

Deschamps captained the team to victories in the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 and is just the third man to win the world title as both a player and a manager. REUTERS