Football: France enjoy therapeutic Euro 2020 win at Andorra as Turkey lose to Iceland

ANDORRA LA VELLA (REUTERS) - France eased to a 4-0 win away to minnows Andorra on Tuesday(June 11) to return to the top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group H after their recent shock defeat to Turkey.

Kylian Mbappe put the World Cup holders in charge with a cool chipped finish in the 11th minute which was also the 20-year-old's 100th career goal.

Wissam Ben Yedder and then Florian Thauvin further stretched their lead before halftime with the help of some scrappy goalkeeping from Andorra's Josep Gomes, each scoring for the first time for their country.

Defender Kurt Zouma struck the fourth goal on the hour mark, also opening his account for France, heading towards goal from a corner then pouncing on the rebound to bundle the ball into the net after his first effort was parried by Gomes.

The victory eased the pain of last week's 2-0 reverse to Turkey and took France to the top of Group H on goal difference, locked on nine points with second-placed Turkey and third-placed Iceland.

Iceland beat Turkey 2-1 while Albania beat Moldova 2-0 at home to go fourth on six points, while Andorra remain stuck to the bottom of the group without a single point.