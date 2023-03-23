Football: France begin new era with Mbappe as captain

Varane’s retirement opened the door for Chelsea prospect Wesley Fofana to get a first call-up at 22.

He and Arsenal’s William Saliba both then pulled out injured, and the coach turned to Jean-Clair Todibo, now excelling at Nice.

In midfield, with 2018 World Cup winners Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante still struggling to recover full fitness, Deschamps has handed a deserved call-up to Khephren Thuram.

The 21-year-old son of France legend Lilian Thuram has also been rewarded for his outstanding form with Nice. The midfielder is the younger brother of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus, who is also in the squad.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is likely to play an increasingly important role for his country. The same applies to Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani.

No wonder Deschamps has extended his deal through to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with such talent at his disposal.

France’s Euro 2024 qualifying group also features the Republic of Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar. The top two will go through to next year’s Finals in Germany and the French are favourites.

But Deschamps, whose team face Ireland in Dublin next Monday, is taking nothing for granted.

“There is never any margin for error at the top level, we are going to have to be at our best right away,” he insisted.

“We need to be focused, obsessed even, on our aim of qualification. We must not think we have already qualified.”

The Dutch have undergone changes as well.