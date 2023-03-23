Football: France begin new era with Mbappe as captain

PARIS – Three months on from their agonising defeat in the World Cup final in Qatar, France begin a new era with several veterans having retired and Kylian Mbappe handed the captain’s armband for their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.
The aftermath of that loss on penalties to Argentina in Doha has been turbulent, to say the least.
Off the field, a series of scandals brought down veteran French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet.
On the pitch, the biggest name to bow out is goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who retired from international duty at the age of 36 and after over a decade as captain.
With long-term backup goalkeeper Steve Mandanda also quitting, AC Milan’s Mike Maignan will take the gloves when France welcome the Netherlands to the Stade de France on Friday for their opening qualifier.
There was some doubt over who would become captain, with Antoine Griezmann a contender.
Yet it was impossible to ignore Mbappe, who showed himself to be a leader with his breathtaking hat-trick in the World Cup final. At 24, the Paris Saint-Germain forward could realistically skipper the side for a decade.
“Kylian ticked all the boxes to have that extra responsibility. But on the other hand it is nothing against Antoine who has always been an important player,” said coach Didier Deschamps.
Olivier Giroud, France’s all-time record goal-scorer, is still there at 36. But Manchester United’s Raphael Varane has retired, as has Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, who missed the World Cup after succumbing to injury on the eve of the tournament.
“You can’t replace people who have been there for 10 years, you need time,” admitted Deschamps.
“The demands of the highest level can lead to fatigue, whether that be physical or psychological.”
The luxury for him is that France’s conveyor belt of talent seems to be never-ending.
Varane’s retirement opened the door for Chelsea prospect Wesley Fofana to get a first call-up at 22.
He and Arsenal’s William Saliba both then pulled out injured, and the coach turned to Jean-Clair Todibo, now excelling at Nice.
In midfield, with 2018 World Cup winners Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante still struggling to recover full fitness, Deschamps has handed a deserved call-up to Khephren Thuram.
The 21-year-old son of France legend Lilian Thuram has also been rewarded for his outstanding form with Nice. The midfielder is the younger brother of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus, who is also in the squad.
Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is likely to play an increasingly important role for his country. The same applies to Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani.
No wonder Deschamps has extended his deal through to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with such talent at his disposal.
France’s Euro 2024 qualifying group also features the Republic of Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar. The top two will go through to next year’s Finals in Germany and the French are favourites.
But Deschamps, whose team face Ireland in Dublin next Monday, is taking nothing for granted.
“There is never any margin for error at the top level, we are going to have to be at our best right away,” he insisted.
“We need to be focused, obsessed even, on our aim of qualification. We must not think we have already qualified.”
The Dutch have undergone changes as well.
Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who has been recalled, says he has a better feeling in the squad under Ronald Koeman than with the team’s predecessor Louis van Gaal.
A broken leg on loan at Roma in 2022 meant he missed the World Cup but he had already been dropped by van Gaal because he had not been playing regularly for his parent club PSG.
“I’m grateful to van Gaal for what he has meant in my career, but with Koeman I have a better feeling,” said Wijnaldum, who is expected to feature with the injured Frenkie de Jong missing the matches against France and Gibraltar.
“We can make progress with this team. There is plenty of potential.” AFP, REUTERS