Football: France arrive in Qatar for World Cup defence

DOHA - World champions France touched down in Qatar on Wednesday as Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi warmed up for the World Cup with a goal in a friendly.

Messi, 35, has a sackful of trophies but the tournament in Qatar is likely to be his final chance to equal the achievement of fellow Argentine great Diego Maradona, a winner in 1986.

Two-time champions Argentina were poised to extend their unbeaten run to 36 matches, Messi bagging his 91st international goal as the South Americans romped into a 5-0 lead against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

But Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi is cautious about the team’s chances in Qatar, even though they are among the favourites.

“We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little. We know that World Cup groups are not easy,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said in an interview with CONMEBOL, the South American football federation.

Argentina launch their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22, with Mexico and Poland also in their group.

Champions arrive

France meanwhile arrived in Doha on Wednesday, seeking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Ten members of the 2018 title-winning squad return, including captain Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

But the defending champions, grouped with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia, are without first-choice midfield pair Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.