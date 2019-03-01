Football: Four Albirex Niigata players to watch in the 2019 Singapore Premier League

HIROYOSHI KAMATA

One of only four players retained from last season, the pocket-sized Kamata will be tasked with providing the team pace and verve upfront.

The 1.65m-tall speedster arrived in Singapore in 2016 from Albirex's parent club in Japan, and is capped for Japan at U-17 level.

KYOGA NAKAMURA

Tasked with pulling the strings in midfield, 22-year-old Nakamura is blessed with a cultured left foot and models his game after Andres Iniesta.

Played three matches for Japan at the 2013 Under-17 World Cup, where the junior Samurai Blue were knocked out in the round of 16 by third-placed finishers Sweden.

KENGO FUKUDOME

The shot-stopper has big shoes - and gloves - to fill in replacing Yosuke Nozawa, arguably the Singapore Premier League's best goalkeeper in recent years.

The 31-year-old Fukudome is well-travelled, having been on the books of various lower league German clubs from 2010 to 2015.

KAISHU YAMAZAKI

The strapping 1.82m-tall midfielder is set to play a key role for Albirex this season, sitting deep and orchestrating play, a la Sergio Busquets.

The 21-year-old - who models his game after another deep-lying playmaker, former Italy star Andrea Pirlo - spent a season with the Under-19 team of second-tier German side Darmstadt in 2015.