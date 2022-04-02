Football: Former Singapore striker K. Kannan relieved, but also sad after lifetime ban lifted

SINGAPORE - Having his lifetime football ban lifted after 26 years, former Singapore striker K. Kannan feels relieved but a tinge of regret remains.

He told The Straits Times: "Of course, I still love football. The good thing about having the ban lifted is the relief and the freedom to join any football committee; the sad thing is I'm 60 now and I'm slower and no longer the same player. My best years have gone."

On March 18, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced the reprieve for Kannan, who was sanctioned in 1995 after he was convicted of conspiring with Ong Kheng Hock and Rajendran R. Kurusamy to bribe Singapore goalkeeper David Lee in a Malaysia League match against Perlis in 1994.

In announcing the reprieve, FAS president Lim Kia Tong maintained that "this decision... does not represent a softening stance on football corruption by the FAS. We remain steadfast in our unwavering stand that the scourge of corruption has no place in football and will not be tolerated in any form".

Before the scandal, Kannan's career was an inspirational tale of persistence.

When he was 16, a benefactor bought him a pair of Adidas La Plata boots. Once he was finally equipped properly, he was able to play club football and it saw him join Changi United. That year, he was also a last-minute inclusion for the 1978 Lion City Cup when Singapore had to field a C team after Thailand pulled out. His team made the semi-finals and he played well enough to leave a good impression.

He was then called up by national coach Jita Singh for the 1980 pre-Olympic tournament, and trained with Samad Allapitchay, Quah Kim Song and Mohammad Noh.

Later on, he played in the 1981 and 1983 SEA Games. At club level, he won the M-League in 1986 and Malaysia Cup in 1987 and 1989 with Kuala Lumpur. He was also the Malaysia Cup's top scorer in 1987.

Kannan said: "To play for the national team is the ultimate honour for every footballer. For Singapore, it means you are one of 20 players selected to represent a population of about four million at that time, so it's a great feeling and honour."

He retired from the national team and M-League football in 1992 and became a successful insurance salesman, before his fateful encounter with Rajendran two years later.

While Kannan maintained he did not participate in any match-fixing activity, he accepted his involvement in the conspiracy and that he had received a sum of money from Rajendran.

Kannan was jailed for 14 months and described his time in prison as peaceful but lonely.

"Regret is something I do have even today, that's something we can't take away," he said. "Prison life was lonely. The thing you lack most is freedom. You will only know what freedom means after you come out of prison. My daughters were very young at that time and I missed out on 14 months of their growing up.

"Thank God there were no problems and prison life was peaceful. I was totally fit because I was doing push-ups and sit-ups nearly every day. But loneliness and missing my family and all the regret were there."

After his release, Kannan retained his love for football and made four unsuccessful appeals to the FAS and Asian Football Confederation from 1999 to 2002 to overturn his football ban, as he had hoped to play in the National Football League or in local or foreign veterans' leagues.