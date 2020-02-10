Football: Former Singapore international Shariff Samat dies at 36

SINGAPORE - Former national footballer Shariff Samat, son of ex-Singapore captain Samad Allapitchay, died on Monday (Feb 10). He was 36.

The Straits Times understands that his sudden death was due to a heart attack.

The defender, who had made over 100 appearances in the S-League, now known as the Singapore Premier League (SPL), for Sembawang Rangers, Home United, Young Lions, Tampines Rovers, Hougang United, Woodlands Wellington and Geylang International.

He earned his first and only cap with the Lions in 2013 in a friendly match against Myanmar.

The Football Association of Singapore said on its SPL twitter account that it is "deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former player Shariff Samat.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Shariff's family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Former teammates and friends also paid tribute to the 2007 S-League Young Player of the Year on Monday, telling the Straits Times that Shariff was someone who wore his heart on his sleeve and gave his all on the pitch each time he played.

Home United goalkeeper Hassan Sunny first met Shariff in 2002 when they were students at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Ang Mo Kio. He said: "We grew up together and he was like a brother to me. He was a very loving person and a good friend."

The pair also played together for Tampines Rovers in 2008 and 2009.

Recalling those times, Hassan said: "He would treat every game like it was a final. Post-match was always emotional whether we won or we lost. When we lost, he would be in tears, but when we won, he would be hugging us."

Shariff was also part of the squad that won the bronze medal at the 2007 SEA Games in Thailand.

Shahril Ishak, who was also part of that team, cites that as one of his fondest memories with Shariff.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who plays for Home United, said: "He was one of the happiest person to be selected for the SEA Games and to bring back the bronze medal for Singapore was really the best moment with him.

"He was really happy when we won the bronze medal, it meant so much to him and his dad. There was pressure for him because he's the son of a football legend and people kept talking about whether he would take his father's place, but I knew no matter what, he would give 100 per cent in the game."

Defender Baihakki Khaizan, who was Shariff's teammate at Young Lions in 2006, also commended him for being a great friend off the pitch. "He allowed everyone to befriend him and made everyone feel comfortable around him. We were always encouraging each other on and off the pitch. He was full of sincerity and a very passionate person," said the 36-year-old, who plays for Thai club PT Prachuap.

"Everyone's still in disbelief, but I appreciate the times that we had together."