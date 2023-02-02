Football: Former Sailors Kim Shin-wook signs with Hong Kong side Kitchee

HONG KONG - China’s Hong Kong Premier League side Kitchee SC announced on Thursday that the club have reached an agreement with Kim Shin-wook, the former striker for Singapore Premier League (SPL) side Lion City Sailors.

The 1.98m tall Kim signed a contract until 2026 and will wear the No. 33 jersey.

Sources in South Korea said Kim will be the highest-paid player in the Hong Kong Premier League’s history.

The 34-year-old striker had previous stints at Ulsan Hyundai and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, winning the K-League 1 championship twice.

He was also influential in the teams’ Asian Champions League victory in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

In his only season with the Sailors, where he was also the league’s highest-paid player, he bagged 21 goals from 26 appearances but failed to help the club win the 2022 SPL title.

Since his debut in 2010, Kim has represented South Korea 56 times, scoring 16 goals. XINHUA