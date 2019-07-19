Football: Former Red Devil Dimitar Berbatov says Harry Maguire will be a 'good fit' for United

SINGAPORE - Manchester United's shambolic defence has proved costly for the team in recent seasons, but former player Dimitar Berbatov believes the solution could lie in Leicester City's Harry Maguire.

The Englishman has been linked with a move to the club over the summer for a reported sum of over £80million (S$136m).

Speaking at a media engagement lunch arranged by International Champions Cup (ICC) venue, Singapore Sports Hub, Berbatov said on Friday (July 19): "They definitely need someone in defence.

"Harry Maguire's very good on the ball, very calm, he's intelligent, he can carry the ball forward, he's not easily scared if someone is running towards him so he's going to be a good fit."

Also present at the lunch were former Red Devil Lee Sharpe and Paul Walsh, who played for Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. The trio was in Singapore for the ICC.

The Bulgarian, who won two English Premier League titles with United from 2008 to 2012, believes the addition of Maguire could make the club contenders for the league title, which they have not won since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

United have already added winger Daniel James and full-back Aaron Wan Bissaka to their squad this summer in a bid to improve their sixth-placed finish in last season's campaign.

But with rumours swirling that striker Romelu Lukaku is on his way out to Inter Milan, the club could find themselves thin in attack.

While Berbatov hopes to see Lukaku at Old Trafford next season, he is not too worried about the Belgian's potential exit as he believes that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can step up.

"I hope Lukaku is staying because he's a good player and the criticism he's facing is not fair," he said.

"I am calm because I like Martial a lot. I used to play with him in Monaco a lot and I know that he is really good and that he can be even better. I like Rashford as well; he can develop and become even better."

Rashford notched 16 goals and eight assists while Martial had 12 goals and two assists last term.

Lukaku is not the only player linked with a move away as midfielder Paul Pogba has also reportedly drawn the attention of Real Madrid and former club Juventus.

Former academy player Pogba returned to United from Juve in 2016 for a club-record fee of £89.3 million (S$166.2 million), but has attracted criticism from fans and pundits for his antics off the pitch.

But the Bulgarian urged Solskjaer to keep the Frenchman and build the team around him.

He said: "I used to train with him when he was a young boy, he came with us to first-team training and Ole was his coach in the second team so he knows him very well.

"He knows how good he can be, that he is a good personality so he needs to give him the freedom to express himself on the pitch."