Football: Former Man United star Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

LONDON (AFP) - Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs headbutted his former girlfriend in the face as she tried to end their relationship, she told a jury on Tuesday (Aug 9) on the second day of his trial on charges of assault and coercive control.

Giggs, 48, who until recently served as coach of the Wales national team, was sitting in the dock at Manchester Crown Court for the trial that has upended his managerial career.

The jury has heard that Giggs subjected his former partner, 36-year-old PR agent Kate Greville, to a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological" and revealed a "sinister side".

Giggs denies the charges, which could lead to a five-year jail term.

His lawyer, Chris Daw, said earlier the footballer "used no unlawful violence", while conceding that his behaviour "on a moral level was far from perfect".

'Angry'

Greville testified from behind a screen, responding to questions from prosecution lawyer Peter Wright.

She detailed the evening of Nov 1, 2020, when Giggs allegedly "lost control" and attacked her as she tried to leave the house they shared.

He is also charged with common assault of Greville's sister Emma, who was dogsitting at the time.

The prosecution has said Giggs deliberately elbowed Emma in the jaw.

"I hadn't seen him that angry before. He was drunk," she said, detailing how he pushed her to the floor and pinned her down.

Emma "grabbed (Giggs) round the waist to try and pull him off", Greville said, and "he pushed his arm back to try and get her off him."

Greville then told Giggs she would report his attack on her to police.

"That's when he came towards me and headbutted me in my face," she said.

"I was in shock. I fell backwards. My lip instantly swelled.

"All the other times that he had hurt me - this was different, because it was with real intent."

'Pattern'

The jury also saw messages where Giggs upbraided Greville for not responding promptly to him.

He threatened to forward a video she feared was "sexual" to her work colleagues and called her a "whore".

Greville detailed her numerous suspicions of his infidelity.

"Violated. I had no control of what he could do and his actions," Greville said of her feelings.