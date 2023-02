SINGAPORE – Like many children of his age, Tylan Sasikumar, 10, is a fan of the Fifa football video game and often picks Atletico Madrid as his go-to team. But while his peers can only live out their fantasy in the virtual world, Tylan and his brother Kyen, 12, are now living the dream.

The siblings, whose father is former Singapore defender R. Sasikumar, are both forwards and have shone since joining Atletico’s academy last October.