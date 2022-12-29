Football: Former Lions coach Barry Whitbread reported missing in England

SINGAPORE – Barry Whitbread, the former Singapore football head coach, has been reported as missing in the county of Cheshire, England.
According to English media outlet Warrington Guardian, Cheshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for help from members of the public to find the 74-year-old.
The report added that Whitbread was last seen at around 3.50pm on Wednesday, at Cineworld in Time Square of the town centre.
Whitbread resides in the Walton area, has dementia and can become confused, added the publication.
Barry is described as being white, 1.77m tall and has short grey hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers, a navy-blue jumper and a green coat. He was also carrying a black man bag.
Barry’s son Zak, a former Liverpool academy footballer, took to social media on Thursday morning seeking for help. The 38-year-old said: “I’m needing the power of social media to work tonight.
“Unfortunately my Dad who has Alzheimer’s has gone missing in the Warrington/Runcorn area. He was last seen at Cineworld in Warrington Town Centre around 4pm.“
Whitbread made history in Singapore football in 1998 when he guided the Lions to their first major international title in the Tiger Cup (now known as the Asean Football Federation Championship). The team’s unlikely success - came on the back of a poor run of results and several off-the-pitch disruptions.
He was first appointed as assistant technical director to then national coach Douglas Moore in 1994 but eventually took over the hot seat a year later when Moore was appointed chief executive officer of the S-League.
He left in December 1998, citing family concerns. He led the Lions for 31 games, winning 13, drawing nine with nine defeats.
His last visit to Singapore is believed to have been in September 2018 when members of the 1998 Tiger Cup-winning squad gathered at a dinner hosted by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) at the Oasia Hotel, to mark 20 years since their triumph.