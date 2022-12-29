Football: Former Lions coach Barry Whitbread reported missing in England

SINGAPORE – Barry Whitbread, the former Singapore football head coach, has been reported as missing in the county of Cheshire, England.

According to English media outlet Warrington Guardian, Cheshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for help from members of the public to find the 74-year-old.

The report added that Whitbread was last seen at around 3.50pm on Wednesday, at Cineworld in Time Square of the town centre.

Whitbread resides in the Walton area, has dementia and can become confused, added the publication.

Barry is described as being white, 1.77m tall and has short grey hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers, a navy-blue jumper and a green coat. He was also carrying a black man bag.

Barry’s son Zak, a former Liverpool academy footballer, took to social media on Thursday morning seeking for help. The 38-year-old said: “I’m needing the power of social media to work tonight.

“Unfortunately my Dad who has Alzheimer’s has gone missing in the Warrington/Runcorn area. He was last seen at Cineworld in Warrington Town Centre around 4pm.“