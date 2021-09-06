Football: Former France defender Adams dies after nearly 40 years in coma

PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73 in Nimes, almost 40 years after falling into a coma following a medical error, his former clubs, Paris St-Germain and Nimes, said on Monday (Sept 6).

In 1982, he was administered a near-fatal dose of anaesthetic ahead of a routine knee operation, which caused brain damage.

The Dakar-born Adams had won 22 caps for Les Bleus in the 1970s, forming with Marius Tresor what was known as "the Black Guard". He was one of the first men born in West Africa to play for France.

He played for Nimes from 1970 to 1973 and for PSG from 1977 to 1979 after joining from Nice.

Since the accident, Adams had been cared for by his wife, Bernadette.

"We learnt this morning of the death of Jean-Pierre Adams," Nimes wrote on Twitter, extending their "sincere condolences to his family".