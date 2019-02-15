Football: Former Dutch U-20 midfielder Barry Maguire hopes to rebuild career with Geylang International

SINGAPORE - The smaller crowds and stadiums of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) are a world away from the bright lights of elite football in Europe, but Barry Maguire sees his stint with Geylang International as a time to rebuild a career that is almost wrecked by injury.

The midfielder is the highest-profile signing for the upcoming SPL season, having played in the Dutch top-flight Eredivisie for FC Utrecht and VVV Venlo and represented the age-group teams of the Netherlands and Ireland.

But a double slipped disc - or prolapse - in his back in 2015 sidelined him for two seasons. He made only three appearances for Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 then.

He then played for Dutch outfit TEC, and League of Ireland first-division side Limerick last year, before coming to Asia for the first time this year.

"This is a really good opportunity to showcase my skills and I have heard very positive things about the league here," Maguire said. "I see myself as a good fit at the club and the first few weeks have proved that I am right in coming here."

He made a good start for the Eagles, scoring in a 2-1 pre-season loss to Malaysian Premier League side Negeri Sembilan last month and Geylang coach Noor Ali is satisfied with the 29-year-old.

The tactician said: "Barry has an impressive profile and my first impression of him is that he's a top-class professional. He just came back from a serious back injury, but he looks good in the team.

"He leads by example and, because he has played at a very high level, he is good technically and tactically sound with a good range of passes."

At 19, he played in the Eredivisie for FC Utrecht (2008-2011). He also played in the top division for Venlo. In 2010, he played in the Europa League against Liverpool in the group stage, and also scored in a 4-0 play-off victory over Celtic.

Maguire represented Ireland's U-16s and then the Netherlands' U-18, U-19 and U-20 teams, where he played alongside future stars like Georginio Wijnaldum, Daley Blind and Leroy Fer.

But he does not want to live in the past. He is keen to re-establish himself in the SPL, saying: "When I got the injury, I was in rehabilitation for nine months. Later, I underwent surgery that kept me out for another seven months.

"It will be hard to get back to that level (in Europe) and that's why I wanted to come to Asia and start from zero.

"A lot of agents know who I am, I just need a stable competition and club. Singapore is a very nice country and this looks like the perfect showcase for me."

Despite being new, he is also expected to shoulder some leadership responsibility at Geylang.

Maguire said: "The standard here is good and I play for a good team. Even though the club have many young players, they are doing pretty good. It is my job to guide them and help them step up to get more minutes on the pitch.

" I'm 29 now, so I have lots of experience to share. It's a big job for me, but I want to guide and help my teammates to do well for the club."