Football: Former Brighton, Newcastle coach Hughton named as new Ghana manager

ACCRA, Ghana – Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle manager Chris Hughton was on Sunday named as the new coach of Ghana and tasked with taking the Black Stars to the next African Nations Cup.

The 64-year-old, whose father was born in Ghana, had been working as a technical adviser for the team since last February.

Former Ireland international and Tottenham Hotspur defender Hughton steps up to replace Otto Addo, who quit after Ghana failed to get beyond the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Hughton retain former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough midfielder George Boateng as assistant coach.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties,” said a GFA statement.

“Details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course.”

Hughton has also coached Birmingham, Norwich and Nottingham Forest.

In qualifying for the next African Nations Cup in the Ivory Coast, the Black Stars currently share the Group E lead with Angola on four points after two rounds, three above the Central African Republic and Madagascar. AFP