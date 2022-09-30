Football: For Croatia's Kristijan Krajcek, the grass is greener in Hougang

SINGAPORE - Croatia may be World Cup finalists and produced a Ballon d'Or winner in Luka Modric, but in the lower echelons of football, the grass may not always be greener in the Balkan nation.

Take Kristijan Krajcek's word for it. The Hougang United winger may come from the European country with a rich footballing history, but he is grateful to the Singapore Premier League (SPL) for sustaining his football passion.

Growing up in the small village of Jurjevac as the fourth of five children, Krajcek was kicking a football on the streets "as early as I could remember things" as his father and three brothers are also football fanatics.

As his village of about 150 people did not have a football club then, his father would drive him to the Dakovo Croatia academy about 20 minutes away in his early teens, before he joined NK HASK in Zagreb when he was 17.

Despite possessing good technical abilities and competence with both feet - something that runs in the family of right-footers - a football fairy tale did not materialise.

Krajcek, who turns 29 on Saturday ahead of Sunday's clash against SPL leaders Albirex Niigata at Jurong East, said: "I struggled a lot in Croatia because back then, our government did not protect professional footballers.

"I had a four-year contract, but was getting paid only every other month, and even then, it was half a month's salary, and I had to take bank loans in between.

"I have a really big passion for training and football, so money wasn't such a big thing. But when I was 25, I told myself I needed to change something to be able to provide for my family."

Krajcek's situation improved in 2019 when Miroslav Kuljanac, one of his coaches who had played for former S-League club Woodlands Wellington, recommended him to Balestier Khalsa, who were then coached by German-Croat Marko Kraljevic.

He went on to impress for the Tigers, recording 16 goals and 15 assists in 50 games, before signing for Hougang this season. With the help of personal trainer Dino Krolo, the nursing school graduate also reached new peaks in physical fitness levels.

Singapore is far from being a global football powerhouse, but Krajcek counts himself blessed to be here.

He said: "I am very happy because I earn five times more than I did in Croatia, where my salary was $1,000 a month but I would receive just $500. Even during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities here protected the players and we received our salary on time, unlike in Europe."