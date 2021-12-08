Football: First JSSL FA Cup for youth to take place from Dec 10-12

SINGAPORE - JSSL Singapore's popular International 7s event has not been held since 2019 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, but youth here will get the chance to play in the first FA Cup tournament this month during the school holidays.

Organised by the private football academy, the Dec 10-12 event will see up to over 500 players aged between 12 and 17 - who have to be based in Singapore - taking part in the four-a-side football tournament, which will be held at the Our Tampines Hub.

The competition will feature 144 teams, and all participants have to be fully vaccinated.

The tournament will take place in two stages, with all teams in each age group playing in a league format on the first two days of the tournament. Games will comprise 12-minute halves with a one-minute interval.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the Cup competition, while those who finish outside of the top two will join the Plate competition, both on Dec 12.

The final of the Cup competition will be graced by Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, who won three English FA Cups and five Premier League titles with the Red Devils.

JSSL Events director Rina Salleh said: "In these challenging and tough times, we are excited to provide an opportunity for them to get back onto the pitch in a competitive and fun format.

"We hope all participants have an enjoyable and enriching time engaging in sport during their school holidays."

The event is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), which had supported the JSSL Singapore International 7s from 2017 until its last edition in 2019, which saw the youth sides of Arsenal and Atletico Madrid win the boys and girl's professional categories, respectively.

Ong Ling Lee, STB's director for sports and wellness, said: "We are glad to support the new youth-focused JSSL Singapore FA Cup which adds to the diverse suite of sports and leisure offerings in Singapore.

"As the health and safety of participants and spectators remains a key priority, we have worked with organisers to put in place the necessary safe management measures."

These measures include designated venue zones for the eight mini pitches that will be set up at Our Tampines Hub, as well as staggered arrival times.

All players, coaches and staff must have completed their full vaccination regimen and have to do a supervised, onsite antigen rapid test daily, prior to entering the venue.