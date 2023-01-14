Football: Finance experts explain why Tottenham are an attractive investment proposition

LONDON - Amid widespread reports last week that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), owners of Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in investing in a major English Premier League club, football finance experts have signalled why Tottenham Hotspur could prove an attractive proposition.

In October 2022, QSI bought a 22 per cent stake in Braga, who are second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Bloomberg revealed that it has since turned its attention to the English game, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham among the teams identified by QSI “due to the EPL’s continued growth and global profile”. The Guardian reported that “Spurs are QSI’s first priority”.