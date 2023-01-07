Football: Fifa to introduce cap on fees in widespread agent rule changes

LONDON - World football’s governing body Fifa will this week introduce widespread rule changes on how football agents operate, including a cap on the transfer commissions they receive and the introduction of an exam, the organisation confirmed on Friday.

Fees paid by clubs for the services of intermediaries were US$622.8 million (S$831.4 million) in 2022, Fifa said in December, marking a 24.3 per cent increase in their spending on fees compared to 2021.

Following the approval of changes agreed at a Fifa Council meeting in Doha, agents can take a maximum 3 per cent commission for any transfer above US$200,000 and 5 per cent for deals under US$200,000.

Under the new regulations, which come into force on Monday, agents must also make all transactions public, allowing fans to see how much they are paid for deals.

Fifa said on its website that the changes will mark a “landmark step towards the establishment of a fairer and more transparent football transfer system”.

The other major changes include the introduction of a mandatory licensing system and the prohibition of multiple representation to avoid conflicts of interest.

Those people wanting to become agents must now follow a strict process, including the need to pass a Fifa exam, and then pay an annual fee to the governing body.

“The new regulations introduce basic service standards for football agents and their clients, all with the objective of reinforcing contractual stability, protecting the integrity of the transfer system and achieving greater financial transparency,” Fifa said.

Leading agents have voiced disapproval over the proposals in the past.

Jonathan Barnett, chairman and founder of ICM Stellar Sports, who represents numerous top players, has previously threatened legal action should the rule changes come into force.

It remains to be seen how the new changes will affect the way agents work in future, but Fifa is hoping to limit instances whereby footballers’ representatives are able to gain huge commissions.

The late Mino Raiola earned €27 million ($$38.4 million) alone from the €105 million deal that took Paul Pogba to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016. He was also paid an additional amount – reportedly in the “millions” – by the French midfielder and United.

Along with fellow “super agents” Jorge Mendes and Barnett, he had also threatened Fifa with a lawsuit in 2020 over the plans for the cap on transfer payments. REUTERS