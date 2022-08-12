Football: Fifa officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

DOHA (AFP) - Fifa on Thursday (Aug 11) officially brought forward the opening match of this year's World Cup by one day to Nov 20 in a rare schedule change so that hosts Qatar feature in the gala game.

Football's ruling executive universally approved the decision, Fifa said in a statement, while Qatar said it would give unspecified help to fans affected by the change.

On the old schedule, Qatar against Ecuador was to be the official inauguration match on Nov 21 but Senegal against Netherlands would be the first match of the day. England against Iran would have been second.

"Host country Qatar will now play Ecuador on Sunday, Nov 20, as part of a stand-alone event," said Fifa.

"The opening match and ceremony of this year's tournament at Al Bayt Stadium have been brought forward one day following a unanimous decision taken by the bureau of the Fifa Council today."

"The change ensures the continuity of a long-standing tradition of marking the start of the World Cup with an opening ceremony on the occasion of the first match featuring either the hosts or the defending champions," added Fifa.

Under the new plan, the Group A game between Senegal and the Netherlands has been shifted from 1pm on Nov 21 to a 7pm start. There is no change to England's opening Group B clash against Iran.

Qatari organisers, who have spent billions of dollars preparing for the event, immediately welcomed Fifa's gesture.

"Opening the first Fifa World Cup to be held in the Middle East and Arab world is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Qatar," said the organising committee in a statement.

"The world will be watching as our proud nation kicks-off the biggest sporting event in the world against Ecuador.

"The impact of this decision on fans was assessed by Fifa. We will work together to ensure a smooth tournament for the supporters affected by the change," they added without giving details.