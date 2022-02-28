Football: Fifa moves Russia home games to neutral venues, bans flag and anthem

PARIS (AFP) - Fifa responded to the invasion of Ukraine on Sunday (Feb 27) by telling Russia to play home matches at neutral venues and banning its national flag and anthem from matches.

The governing body of world football said Russian teams would play as the "Football Union of Russia".

It said it would continue its dialogue with other sports organisations to determine additional measures "including potential exclusion from competitions".

Meanwhile, England will not play international matches at any level “for the foreseeable future” against Russian teams following the invasion of Ukraine, the country’s football association said Sunday.

The decision follows announcements by Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic – all future or potential opponents of Russia in World Cup qualifying – that they will refuse to play Russia at any venue.

The FA’s statement read: “Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.

“This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football.”

Russia have already qualified for this year’s Uefa Women’s Euro 2022, which will be hosted by England in July.

