Football: Fifa intervene to run Uruguayan Football Association till end-February 2019

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Fifa intervened to take control of Uruguayan soccer on Tuesday (Aug 21) in a bid to ensure free and fair elections can be held for the association's president, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said.

In a letter to the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) published widely by local media and confirmed by Conmebol, the game's governing body said it would take over the day-to-day running of the AUF.

It also pledged to revise the association's statutes and adjust them to comply with those of Conmebol and Fifa, and when that process was complete, hold an election for president.

"The mandate of the regularisation committee will run until Feb 28, 2019," the letter said. "The regularisation committee will act as an electoral commission whose decision will be firm."

Neither Fifa nor the AUF responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

The intervention came after confusion over elections for a new president. Incumbent Wilmar Valdez unexpectedly resigned in July and the ballot to succeed him was postponed pending questions about the eligibility of the remaining candidates.

The lack of leadership means long-time coach Oscar Tabarez has not signed a new contract and his place has been filled temporarily by Under-20 coach Fabian Coito.

Coito will lead the side for next month's friendly match against Mexico in the United States.

With a population of only 3.5 million, Uruguay punches above its weight in global football. The nation won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950 and reached the semi-finals in 2010.