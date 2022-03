Football: Fifa heads for record US$7 billion dollar revenues

DOHA (AFP) - Fifa is on target to reap record revenues of US$7 billion (S$9.5 billion) on the back of this year's Qatar World Cup, president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday (March 31) as experts predicted a long-term financial boom for football.

Infantino told the annual congress of the sport's world governing body that Fifa's finances were "great" and that it would beat its target of making US$6.4 billion in the four years up to 2022 by US$600 million.

The governing body has seen revenues from television, sponsors and marketing take off despite past scandals and the coronavirus pandemic when spectators have turned more to television screens and other new platforms.

Fifa said in its accounts that it expects "television broadcasting rights to have set a new record" by the time of the World Cup final on Dec 18.

Fifa, whose finances run on a four-year cycle between World Cups, reported revenue of US$766 million for 2021 - level with 2019 and up from a pandemic-hit US$266 million in 2020 - and by the end of last year already had US$6.11 billion of its target income contracted.

Most income falls into Fifa accounts in the year of the World Cup tournament. And despite the controversy over giving this year's World Cup to Qatar - which has faced criticism over its labour rights - revenues have boomed since the last World Cup in Russia.

The finances were so good that Fifa spent more than US$1 billion on pandemic recovery measures in football and still increased its cash and asset reserves by 21 per cent to US$5.5 billion.

"The financial position of the organisation remains healthy and robust," the global body's accounts said modestly.

Simon Chadwick, a sports economy professor at the EM Lyon Business School in France, said it had always been likely that the pandemic would make "the rich in sport get richer and the poor would get poorer".

"Organisations such as Fifa have the resources and organisational resilience to withstand the worst effects of Covid," he added.

"Secondly, the sponsors and broadcasters looked for safe havens during the Covid storm - that is, properties proven to have stability, commercial value and an established presence."

Football's World Cup "cuts across multiple target audiences" and is more global than rival sports such as cricket or American Football, he added.

Fifa is moving into e-sports and other new platforms and Chadwick said "there is still considerable buoyancy about Fifa's prospects in generating revenues".

"Add to this the current NFT, crypto currency and metaverse frenzy, and Fifa - like many in football - will be anticipating revenue windfalls that will sustain it into the medium and long-term."