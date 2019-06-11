Football: Ferland Mendy set for Real move, says France coach Deschamps

MADRID (REUTERS) - France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday (June 10) that Olympique Lyonnais left-back Ferland Mendy will join Real Madrid.

Spanish media reports said Real had agreed a fee of 55 million euros (S$85 million) for Mendy, who has made 79 appearances for Lyon since moving from Le Havre in 2017.

"Two years ago, he was in the second division and now he will play at Real Madrid," Deschamps told reporters ahead of France's Euro qualifier against Andorra on Tuesday (June 11).

"He can play on either side and his development is stunning." Real Madrid declined to comment.

Mendy would become Real's fourth major signing of the transfer window, after forwards Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic plus defender Eder Militao, as the Spaniards look to rebuild after a disappointing campaign saw them finish without a trophy.