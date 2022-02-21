Football: Ferguson resigns as Peterborough boss

Darren Ferguson (pictured) resigned in a phone call to co-owner Darragh MacAnthony. PHOTO: PETERBOROUGH UNITED/FACEBOOK
LONDON (AFP) - Darren Ferguson, the son of Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson, resigned as manager of Championship strugglers Peterborough on Sunday.

Ferguson's final game was a damaging 1-0 defeat at relegation rivals Derby on Saturday.

Peterborough are five points adrift of safety and without a win in the league since December 11.

Ferguson, who led Peterborough to automatic promotion from League One last season, resigned in a phone call to co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.

"Myself and my two partners regard Darren as one of the greatest managers of this football club, most certainly in the modern era," MacAnthony said.

"I want to personally thank him for all his hard work on behalf of the club, particularly in his third spell.

"He dealt with the unquestionable frustration at the season being cut short due to Covid-19 and then responding by securing promotion the following season against all the odds."

