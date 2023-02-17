Football: FAS to explore youth and foreign talent programmes to strengthen Lions

SINGAPORE – The Lions’ limp AFF Championship exit in January after a 4-1 defeat by Malaysia has left many concerned about the future of the national football team.

While Football Association of Singapore (FAS) acting president Bernard Tan was also disappointed by the performance in the Asean Football Federation tournament, and acknowledged the lack of quality young players coming through, he said the wheels are in motion to improve the pipeline of youngsters as well as naturalised players to give the national team a much-needed boost.