SINGAPORE- Football-starved fans could see some of South-east Asia's elite clubs competing here in June, as the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has submitted a bid to host the group stage of the AFC Cup competition.

The bid was confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday (Feb 17), with the Republic aiming to host both groups that Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs Lion City Sailors and Geylang International will feature in.