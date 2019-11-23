Football: FAS extends Fandi Ahmad's contract, with new role as head of elite youth

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced in a media statement on Saturday (Nov 23) that it has extended the contract of local icon Fandi Ahmad.

Fandi, 57, is currently the national Under-22 coach and on Saturday morning left with his squad for the SEA Games in the Philippines, where they kick off their campaign against Laos on Tuesday.

His previous contract was due to expire on Dec 31. While the FAS did not state the length of the extension, The Straits Times understands it will be for two years.

FAS' announcement extinguishes rumours that Fandi was considering offers from overseas clubs, which had swirled in recent weeks.

After the SEA Games, Fandi will take on a new role at FAS, with his official title being Head of Elite Youth. In this role, he will work closely with technical director Joseph Palatsides to enhance the pathways and structure for the development of youth players for the national teams, said the FAS.

His tasks will include player scouting and tracking, mentorship programmes as well as specialised training sessions for players in the various national teams. Fandi will also be part of national team coach Tatsuma Yoshida's backroom staff.

Nazri Nasir, who is currently Yoshida's No.2, will take over the reins of the Young Lions team in the Singapore Premier League, as well as the U-22 team, from Fandi.

Fandi said in FAS' media statement that he had confidence in the development of local players, and looked forward to working with Palatsides to develop the next generation of players.

Added Fandi: "I have seen potential in many youth players over the years but not many had the opportunity to be groomed for the future.

"We need to establish a strong foundation for our youth development system so that we can identify and nurture the talent of tomorrow. I believe that with the right structure and training, we will be able to develop more players at youth level for the national teams."

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari said: "Fandi has accumulated a wealth of coaching experience in the last 20 years and we see the value he brings to the area of elite youth development.

"His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the FAS' desire to further develop our youth footballers. He has developed a good working relationship with coach Tatsuma and we see this partnership further growing for the benefit of Singapore Football."