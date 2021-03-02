Football: FAS chief Lim Kia Tong keen to lead association for another four years

SINGAPORE - Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong intends to lead the national body for another four years.

The 68-year-old lawyer spelt out his intention on the sidelines of a press conference at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday (March 2) where life insurer AIA extended its title sponsorship of the Singapore Premier League.

When asked by The Straits Times when the next FAS election will be held, Lim confirmed it will take place before April 28.

And when ST asked if he would stand, Lim said: "(The will) to serve Singapore football has never been eroded in me.

"I still have a very strong passion to serve Singapore football, and to make sure that it grows to at least to some stable, reputable extent, so that the next generation of leaders in this game can bring Singapore football forward."

He added he was "humbled and heartened" by the support of "a very big proportion" of the football fraternity in the way he has led the FAS, which encouraged him to run again.

"I strongly believe that I have the stature, the connection and the experience and the wisdom to at least help for at least another (four-year) term," added Lim.

He also said he has been "working extremely hard" to finalise his slate, but will only unveil it after the FAS makes the official call for the polls.

"We're almost there but it's not final as yet," he said.

Lim and the current FAS council were voted into office in April 2017 on a four-year term.

The 2017 election was a landmark for local football as affiliates were, for the first time, allowed to elect their leaders. Previous office bearers were appointed by the Government until this practice was found to contravene Fifa's regulations in 2015.

Lim's manifesto then included improving transparency within the FAS, more support for the amateurs in terms of facilities booking, a focus on youth development and setting high targets for the various national teams.