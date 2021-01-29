Football: FAS and Polar extend partnership with $1.5 million sponsorship deal

SINGAPORE - Polar mineral water has extended its partnership with the Singapore Premier League (SPL) until 2025 in a deal worth $1.5 million, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Friday (Jan 29).

FAS and Field Catering & Supplies, which supplies 500,000 bottles annually to the national sports association, have worked together since 2003.

Jonathan Wong, FAS' director of commercial & marketing, said: "This is especially heartening as business circumstances have become more challenging over the last year, and this extension only serves to further underline the excellent relationship both parties enjoy.

"We look forward to working together closely to enhance the vibrancy of local football."

Field Catering & Supplies' managing director Chew Thye Chuan noted: "We are honoured to be able to sponsor the SPL and FAS again for another term.

"We are committed to give our utmost support to our local football teams and do our part for the local sports arena."

Japanese side Albirex Niigata won last campaign's SPL title. The 26th season is expected to begin in late February.