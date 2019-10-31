Football: Faris Ramli wins Player of the Year at FAS Nite 2019, Hami Syahin gets Young Player of the Year award

SINGAPORE - As Singapore football continues on the road to recovery, local footballers picked up the major awards at the FAS Nite 2019 held at Orchard Hotel on Thursday (Oct 31) night.

Hougang United forward Faris Ramli was voted AIA Player of the Year ahead of Brunei DPMM's AIA Top Scorer Andrei Varankou and Tampines Rovers talisman Shahdan Sulaiman.

Faris was at the heart of all that was good at Hougang, scoring 16 goals as the Cheetahs pressed hard for the Singapore Premier League title before finishing third behind champions DPMM and Tampines.

While he was also nominated in 2017 for this award while with Home United, this is his first Player of the Year gong as he broke the Albirex Niigata stranglehold that stretched from 2015 to 2018.

The last local to win this award was former Warriors FC goalkeeper Hassan Sunny in 2014.

The Komoco Motors Young Player of the Year trophy went to diminutive Home United midfielder Hami Syahin, ahead of Albirex duo Kaishu Yamazaki and Kyoga Nakamura.

The 1.66m Hami, 20, has grown in stature throughout the season and is now also a regular fixture in national coach Tatsuma Yoshida's Lions squad.

Unsurprisingly, DPMM coach Adrian Pennock bagged the Singapore Pools Coach of the Year prize, while Geylang International midfielder Barry Maguire won the Mitre Goal of the Year award for his stunning outside-foot curler into the corner after brilliantly controlling a cross-field pass with his upper body in the 2-1 win over Young Lions in August.

The team of the year are goalkeeper Wardun Yussof (DPMM), defenders Charlie Clough (DPMM), Kaishu Yamazaki (Albirex Niigata), Irwan Shah (Tampines Rovers), Nazrul Nazari (Hougang), midfielders Black Ricciuto (DPMM), Kyoga Nakamura (Albirex), Shahdan Sulaiman (Tampines) and forwards Faris Ramli, Shawal Anuar (Geylang), Andrei Varankou (DPMM).

Farhad Mohamed and Ong Chai Lee were named Warrix Referee of the Year and Assistant Referee of the Year respectively, while Albirex collected the Polar Fair Play Award for the fourth season in a row.

The FAS Nite 2019 is a platform to recognise the best of local football for the 2019 season, honouring achievements on and off the pitch.

In the Women's Premier League categories, Police SA's Nur Emilia Natasha was named Player of the Year, Tampines Changkat's Nur Umairah Hamdan was voted Young Player of the Year, and Home United's Azrulnizam Shah was named Coach of the Year.