Football: Fans swarm Marina Bay hotel as Manchester United roll in for ICC

SINGAPORE - The Marina Bay area was flooded with red-clad Singaporeans, cheering and singing songs on Thursday evening (July 18).

No, this wasn't an unscheduled rehearsal for the National Day Parade, but rather enthusiastic fans welcoming the arrival of English Premier League Club Manchester United, who are in town for the weekend's International Champions Cup (ICC).

A crowd of about 100 fans eagerly awaited the Red Devils outside the hotel in the Marina Bay area, with some of them stationed there for about three hours before the team's arrival at 8.16pm, but denied entry into the hotel by its security.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood was seen filming the crowd as the team bus entered the hotel, while the fans took their chance and a sea of red stormed in, charging towards the lobby just in time to see the players alighting from the bus.

Together with another group of about 100 supporters at the lobby, the fans rapturously welcomed players like Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, shouting their names and breaking out into a chorus of the club's famous cheer "Glory Glory Man United". The players appeared a bit shocked at the reception, but some - like Mata - smiled and waved at the gathered fans.

Fans then swarmed the hotel lobby, chanting "Ole's at the Wheel" in support of the United legend, who is the manager now.

United are among the four teams that will feature in this weekend's ICC matches at the National Stadium.

The English club will face Inter Milan on Saturday while Juventus and Tottenham face off on Sunday.

United had come from Perth where they had kicked off their pre-season with a 2-0 victory over Perth Glory last Saturday and a 4-0 win over Leeds United on Wednesday.