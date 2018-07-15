Football fans set to throng Sports Hub for World Cup final action and slew of fun activities

SINGAPORE - More than 65,000 people have attended the Singapore Sports Hub's Festival of Football (FoF) in the past month and created an electric atmosphere for football fans and families alike at the live screenings of World Cup matches.

But one of the highlights of the fiesta, held at the OCBC Square from June 14 till July 30, will be tonight's live screening of the World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Llewyn Li, an England fan who watched France's semi-final win over Belgium at the FoF, among other matches, enjoyed the lively environment, where he could mingle with other football fans.

The 25-year-old said: "It was an exceptional experience to be able to cheer and hear the place echo whenever the match got intense.

"It almost felt like a stadium with the collective cheers and excitement from all the fans.

"The space is huge and it is easy for my friends and I to come as a group to grab a place and watch the match together."

The Sports Hub will have more activities lined up for all fans before the grand finale today.

Face-painting (6-11pm) will be free for all visitors, while King of the Hour, a 4v4 futsal competition (10am-7pm) will also be available.

King of the Hour will be played in teams of four. Each game will last for five minutes, and the winner will move on to the next game against another opponent. The team with the most number of victories in an hour wins, and will walk away with a $100 cash prize.

The Ultimate Football Family Showdown will also be at the Sports Hub from 8pm to 10.30pm tonight. The five finalists will fight it out for the grand prize of flights and accommodation for two to London, Paris or Madrid as well as two tickets to watch Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain or Atletico Madrid at a home league match next season.

All three clubs will visit Singapore later this month for the July 26-30 International Champions Cup.

A Glow DanceJam will also be held before the final. Participants will dance to popular beats while working out at the Stadium Roar, right beside the OCBC Square.

They can also show their support for their favourite team by painting their faces with the country flag of their choice before the workout.

A limited-edition Experience Sports glow neon fitness T-shirt will be given to all participants, while stocks last.

• Visit sportshub.com.sg/FoF for more information