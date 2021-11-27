Football: Fans to return to the National Stadium as Suzuki Cup ticket details announced

SINGAPORE - Just over a week out from the tournament's first game, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Saturday (Nov 27) announced ticket details for the AFF Suzuki Cup.

In a media release, the FAS said that tickets for each matchday, priced at $25 each for adults and $15 each for children aged 12 and under, will go on sale from noon on Sunday at this website.

Singapore will kick off the biennial 10-team tournament with a game against Myanmar at the National Stadium on Dec 5.

While the announcement omitted the number of spectators allowed to attend the games, The Straits Times understands that 10,000 fans will be allowed for each matchday at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium, and 1,000 will be allowed for each matchday at the 6,000-capacity Bishan Stadium.

Each matchday features two games, both either from Group A or B.

The National Stadium will host all but one game from Group A - which Singapore are in - while Bishan will serve as the main venue for Group B matches.

ST has reached out to the FAS for clarification on how many fans are permitted to attend.

The FAS, however, did say in its release that only those who are fully-vaccinated will be allowed into games, and refunds would not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination and are denied entry.

In line with safe management measures, strict safe distancing measures will also be enforced in seating plans and allocation, which is limited to seating in groups of two at the National Stadium and single seats at Bishan Stadium, with 1-metre safe distancing between groups.

At the National Stadium, fans will be assigned to sectors of no more than 500 people each, with no intermingling allowed across sectors.

This will be enforced through the use of coloured wrist tags given to each spectator, which will also serve as identification that allows re-entry into the stadium for that matchday.

Ticket sales on the first three days are exclusively for Singaporeans.

The FAS had opened pre-registration for ticket purchases to Singapore fans on Nov 18, and those who indicated their interest have already received a link to purchase tickets.

Fans will be allowed to purchase up to eight tickets per match day and enjoy a 20 per cent discount if they purchase a full bundle of all four of Singapore's group stage matches, also known as the SG Pack, in the first three days of ticket sales.

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari noted that the process of announcing ticket details had taken "longer than usual" and acknowledged fans' eagerness to attend games.

He explained: "Fans' health and safety continues to be our utmost priority, especially in today's circumstances, and we are confident that the security protocols and safe management measures that will be put in place would ensure a safe and enjoyable match day experience for all.

"I would like to thank the fans for their patience and am looking forward to seeing them at the stadiums to cheer the teams on as we witness the region's best level of football in action. This edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup would also see our Lions play at home after more than two years and I am sure the Singapore fans will be out in force to cheer on our boys."



For those unable to attend games in-person, ST understands that Mediacorp have reached an agreement with Suzuki Cup rights holders Sportfive to broadcast the Lions' games 'live'.

It is also understood Mediacorp could also broadcast games involving other teams on its digital platform MeWatch.

When contacted, a Mediacorp spokesman indicated they would only be able to provide more details soon.

Four-time Suzuki Cup champions Singapore are in Group A with Myanmar, five-time champions Thailand, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

Group B comprises defending champions Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the two-legged semi-finals before a two-legged final, with the champion of Asean crowned on Jan 1.

All knockout games will be hosted at the National Stadium.