Football: Fans hit by ticketing delay for Singapore-Malaysia game, Sistic & FAS apologise

SINGAPORE - While local fans celebrated the Republic's 2-1 victory over Causeway rivals Malaysia in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series friendly match on Saturday (March 26), some of them also saw their evening marred by a "major malfunction" which delayed them from getting to their seats in time for the 8pm kick-off.

The derby match at the National Stadium was attended by a pandemic record of 14,896 fans.

When a fan, who only wanted to be known as Muhammad, reached the National Stadium at 7.35pm, he could not download his e-ticket as an error message showed up.

He was told by an usher to go to Gate 18 to get a physical copy of his ticket, but when he and his two friends reached, they saw a long line of fans also waiting to get their tickets printed at 7.50pm.

Observing that the queue was not moving, the 29-year-old approached staff from the Singapore Sports Hub for help.

He said: "Many other fans were also questioning them as they did not seem to know what they were doing and did not fully understand our frustrations.

"At this point, the match had already begun and there were definitely a few hundred people in the queue with more joining the queue."

A few minutes later, he heard from other fans that entry would be permitted if they showed proof of purchase. The confirmation e-mails did not state which gate number they were supposed to enter by, but Muhammad said he was told by SportsHub staff to enter via Gate 15.

He noted a "huge throng" of people at the gate while security and safety measures were "bypassed".

"Upon entering, we realised that our seats were in fact at Gate 4, hence we had to walk (round) the whole stadium to get to the other side. This was applicable to many other fans as well," he said, adding that security personnel eventually removed the barriers to allow them to move to other sections.

He reached his seat at 8.15pm. The pharmacist said: "The whole situation was extremely frustrating and disappointing. Being a world-class sports facility, I would expect SportsHub and their partners (like Sistic) to be able to anticipate a huge crowd and manage any potential hiccups without compromising safety.

"Thankfully, we enjoyed the match greatly as Singapore put up a good fight and we won."

Muhammad, who paid $20 for his ticket, added: "Despite being early, we were shortchanged (of) a portion of the match due to technical faults and poor planning, which were not our fault.

"And for the stress and frustrations that we were put through, I feel we should be compensated the full amount of the match."