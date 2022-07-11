Football: Fans from all over Asia in Thailand to catch a glimpse of their heroes

BANGKOK - Iran, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore - no matter where they are from, thousands of Manchester United and Liverpool fans have descended upon Bangkok this week with the same purpose: to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

As two of the world's biggest football clubs bring a taste of north-west England to South-east Asia this week and present an unprecedented chance to watch the historic rivals live, fans from all over the continent are only happy to lap it all up.

Each supporter has arrived in the Thai capital looking to get up close with the stars and walk away with a reason to grin - be it just an autograph or a selfie.

Liverpool and Manchester United - whose official spirits partner is Chivas Regal - will face each other at the Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday (July 12), as part of their pre-season tours. It will be the first such match between overseas clubs hosted in this region since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The cheapest tickets are selling for an eye-watering 5,000 baht (S$194.50) and go up to as much as 25,000 baht.

Ali Mofakhami has travelled over 5,000 km from Teheran in the hopes of meeting Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp or as the Iranian described : god.

"It would be a dream come true to meet Klopp," the 31-year-old told The Straits Times at the St Regis Bangkok Hotel, where the Reds are based. "He has done so much for Liverpool and this period is so special for the fans because we have had plenty of good moments. I just want to meet him and tell him how great he is."

Mofakhami shared that he had spent close to US$2,000 (S$2,800) on his flight and accommodation to be here. He was not the only one.

Fans like him have flocked to the hotel in their hundreds as they wait at a cordoned-off area outside the lobby for a sight of the stars.

For Annie Goldman, 38, and her two young sons - Liverpool fan Tanner, 10 and eight-year-old Duke who supports United - coming to Thailand was an opportunity they could not turn down. The trio were standing at the hotel entrance, hoping to see the players.

It was the family's first time out of Hong Kong, where they are based, since the pandemic. Goldman said: "The boys are big fans of the clubs and it is so wonderful that we get to watch them in our own backyard. Tanner told me while we were on the way here that his heart was pounding and he's always watched all the games on TV so he could not be more excited to be here. These moments are going to be priceless for them."