Football: Fandi Rules a hit as kids get chance to play against legend and others

SINGAPORE - At first glance, it looked like a classic case of "bully kecik" (malay for small) as a selection side of 10 and 12-year-olds lined up against towering men old enough to be their fathers and grandfathers.

These adults happened to include the likes of football legend Fandi Ahmad and 140-cap Baihakki Khaizan, as well as guest-of-honour Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

But the boys proved that size is not a factor at the Fandi Rules 4-v-4 exhibition match at the OCBC Arena on Saturday (June 18). With lots of heart and silky skills, the young guns raced to a 2-0 lead before the eight-minute match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Putera Nur Muhammad Irfan, a 12-year-old striker from Under-12 champions Golden Boots, pulled off a nice drag-back to glide past Baihakki before shooting through Fandi's legs for the second goal.

He said: "I feel very happy to play against the VIPs and score a goal. Legends like Fandi and Baihakki make me want to play for the national team just like they did and become a professional football just like them."

Meanwhile, Street Cubs were crowned Under-12 Girls champions, while Bedok 04 won the Under-10 Boys division.

Organised by Fandi, the Football Association of Singapore and Singapore Pools, with support from the People's Association, the inaugural competition was set up with national football project Unleash the Roar! (UTR) in mind.

As such, special rules were introduced to incentivise attacking football and encourage individual skills. For example, the first team to score five goals before the eight minutes win immediately.

The tournament started on May 30 with 78 teams of under-12 boys and girls and under-10 boys battling it out on hard courts around Singapore before 26 teams contested the Grand Finals on Saturday.

Mr Tong said: "We will continue to support football in Singapore and make sure football continues to be a strong sport in Singapore... The future of football is somewhere here.

"With our boys and girls encouraged to play football using available spaces in their neighbourhoods, we hope that this will kindle a lifelong passion for the beautiful game and they will keep themselves healthy from an early age."

Singapore Pools senior director and UTR executive committee member Chin Sau Ho was heartened by the children's potential and sportsmanship. He added: "Initiating Fandi Rules underscores our continued belief that football is a game that can unite Singaporeans of all ages."