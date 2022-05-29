Football: Fandi launches biography, sharing tales of honour and sacrifice

SINGAPORE - As a pre-teen, all he wanted to do was to play football; as a kampong boy, he looked at the sky and aspired to jetting around in an aeroplane. When he was a teenager, he had ambitions of putting on a red jacket and representing Singapore at major Games; when he became a footballer, he dreamt of turning pro and playing in Europe.

As a father, he hoped his sons would do the country proud and create more memories for Singaporeans.

Remarkably, Fandi Ahmad achieved all of that and more, becoming the Republic's top scorer with 55 goals in 101 caps and playing and scoring in the Uefa Cup with Dutch side Groningen, a feat which is still unmatched.

His life stories are shared in his second biography Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice, which was launched on his 60th birthday on Sunday (May 29) at the ITE College Central, his alma mater where he has also been its sports ambassador since 2010.

Fandi was accompanied by his mother Semiah Ismail, wife Wendy Jacobs and five children - Irfan and Ikhsan scooted off after a while to join the Lions on a flight to Abu Dhabi to prepare for the June 8-14 Asian Cup qualifiers - as well as guest of honour, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Mr Tong said: "Having come to know Fandi, one thing that stood out is how much he cares about everything around him - his family, his boys, Singapore football and Singapore in general. What's most important to him is how high our flag is flown, and not just in football... he wears his heart on his sleeve."

Looking young and dapper in a grey jacket, matching pants and black tee, Fandi had the 200-strong crowd eating out of his hand like he did in his playing days with his easygoing charm.

The local football legend did not just make time for photographs and autographs with former teammates like Malek Awab and David Lee, or other sports luminaries like bowling queen Grace Young, he fulfilled every pakcik, makcik, schoolkid and fan's photograph and autograph request.