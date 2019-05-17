Football: Fandi brothers Irfan and Ikhsan score again for BG Pathum and Raufoss respectively

SINGAPORE - The Fandi brothers are proving their fine vein of form is no fluke as both scored midweek for their respective clubs again.

In Raufoss, Norway, Ikhsan Fandi scored his second league goal for Raufoss IL in a 5-2 home defeat by Sandnes Ulf on Thursday (May 16) night.

After coming on as a 55th-minute replacement for Anton Henningsson, Ikhsan scored via a towering header off Mikkel Maigaard's corner in the 89th minute to reduce the arrears to 4-2, but this time there was to be no late comeback.

Just four nights ago on Sunday, Ikhsan had grabbed his first competitive goal for the second-tier Norwegian club in dramatic fashion when he scored a late bicycle-kick winner - coincidentally also in the 89th minute - in the 3-2 away victory at Skeid.

The 20-year-old striker has played in seven league games this season, all as a substitute, and his two goals have come from just 127 minutes of league action.

Despite the defeat, Raufoss are sixth in the 16-team league, and are still within the third-to-sixth playoff places, with the top two guaranteed automatic promotion to the top division.

Ikhsan told The Straits Times: "Yes I'm happy to score again, but we are disappointed not to get any points from this game.

"Scoring in back-to-back games shows I can do well at this level, and I'm just going to keep working hard and try to score as many goals as I can. If I can get more than 10 this season, it will be a very good tally."

Meanwhile in Thailand, Ikhsan's older brother Irfan Fandi grabbed his fourth goal in 13 games across all competitions in BG Pathum United's 3-0 win over Chiangmai in the second round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old defender scored in the 75th minute and helped his second-tier Thai team to a clean sheet - his seventh of the season - in the victory over their top-division opponents as they progressed to the last 16.

Irfan had also scored in the 4-1 extra time win over Army United in the previous round in April.

With 31 points from 12 games, BG Pathum are top of Thai League 2 and on course for a swift return to the top tier.