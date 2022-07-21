Football: Fandi Ahmad joins Pahang as technical advisor

SINGAPORE - Fandi Ahmad has been appointed technical advisor for Malaysian Super League (MSL) outfit Sri Pahang, the club announced on Thursday (July 21).

The appointment comes three weeks after Singapore football icon left the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) after seven years. His contract as head of elite youth ended on June 30.

The FAS had said then that both parties had mutually agreed on this arrangement after Fandi , 60,expressed his intention to spend more time with his family.

On its social media platforms, Pahang said: "We hope Fandi Ahmad's expertise and experience will benefit the Sri Pahang team."

The club also announced that team manager Dollah Salleh would take over Frenchman Christophe Gamel as interim head coach.

Pahang are second-from-bottom in the 12-team MSL with half of the season played, after winning just two of their 12 games so far.

Fandi is no stranger to Pahang. He played for them in 1991 and 1992, lifting the Malaysia Cup in his second season in Kuantan, alongside Dollah.

Since hanging up his boots in 1999 and transitioning to coaching, Fandi has won the S-League twice with Singapore Armed Forces FC, helped Pelita Jaya win promotion to the Indonesia Super League, and guided the LionsXII to Malaysian FA Cup glory.

He had several spells with the Young Lions, and was the interim national coach in 2018 before he led the Singapore Under-22s to win the 2019 Merlion Cup.