Football: Fan arrested after attack on Forest players during FA Cup win over Leicester

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - British police said a man has been arrested after a fan ran on to the pitch and attacked Nottingham Forest players celebrating a goal during their 4-1 FA Cup win against Leicester.

Footage posted on social media showed a supporter throwing punches at Forest players as they celebrated their third goal in the 32nd minute of the game at the City Ground, before he was hauled down by two stewards.

In a statement issued after Sunday's (Feb 6) match, Leicester said: "The club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players, whose safety was compromised.

"We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved, who will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.

"We will offer every support to the relevant authorities in pursuing further appropriate action."

Nottinghamshire Police later confirmed that a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

"Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing," a statement read.

It was the first meeting between the rivals for eight years and 4,000 Leicester fans made the short trip for the eagerly-awaited tie at a sold-out City Ground.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers blamed a lack of respect for an increase in violent acts by supporters this season.

Recent figures show there were 802 football-related arrests in the second half of 2021 in English domestic football. That is up nearly 50 per cent from the figure of 547 in 2019-20, before the coronavirus took hold and fans were locked out of stadiums.

Asked about the incident, Rodgers said: "It's behaviour we do not want to see. The field has to be a safe environment, we must always retain the respect in football and unfortunately the guy has come onto the pitch.

"The rules of society have changed - there's no respect. People feel entitled to think they can do these things. We can't have that lack of respect."

Former Leicester striker and now BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker described the fan as a "disgrace".

"Whoever that so-called fan was who ran on to the pitch throwing punches at @NFFC's players should be banned for life by #LCFC. An embarrassment and a disgrace," he said on Twitter.