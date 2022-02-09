Football: FA contacts Rooney over claim he wanted to injure opponent in 2006 match

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney said he wore longer studs in a game against Chelsea because he "wanted to hurt someone". PHOTO: AFP
(REUTERS) - The English Football Association (FA) has sought observations from Derby County manager Wayne Rooney after he said in a recent interview that as a player he wanted to injure an opponent during a game in 2006, British media reported.

Former Manchester United forward Rooney told the Mail On Sunday that he wore longer studs in a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge because he "wanted to hurt someone".

"I changed my studs before the game," Rooney said.

"I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone."

"The studs were legal," he added.

"They were a legal size.

"But they were bigger than what I would normally wear."

Rooney and John Terry clashed during the game, with the Chelsea defender receiving treatment.

Terry responded on Twitter with emojis and the question: "@WayneRooney is this when you left your stud in my foot?"

United lost the match 3-0, with Chelsea winning the league that season.

