Football: Ex-United player Park Ji-sung says Asian players among world's best

SINGAPORE - With a resume that boasts 114 goals in 299 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, South Korea forward Son Heung-min is riding high on the Asian wave of players plying their trade in Europe.

Joined by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hwang Hee-chan, Japanese duo Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) and Iran’s Mehdi Taremi (Porto), Son and his peers are proof that Asian players can match the best on the world stage, says former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-Sung.

In a Zoom interview with The Straits Times on Tuesday (Dec 7), Park said: "These days, plenty of Asians are playing in Europe and they have proven that they can compete with Europeans and South Americans. Now, clubs know that Asian players can compete at this level. In my time, it was difficult for an Asian to come to Europe and compete.

"The quality (of Asian players) is high these days. The players' individual quality is getting better and better. And they still have the traditional things like hard work in their game play. Son and Hwang for example, they are hardworking but they also have great technique and can score great goals. That is why they stand out."

Regarded as a trailblazer for Asian footballer, former South Korea international Park made more than 200 appearances for United between 2005 and 2012, helping them win four Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

There were also low points in his career, with homesickness one of the difficulties the 40-year-old faced then, though he noted that "technology has made players feel more comfortable" now.

He added: "My family came over to stay for a few days or months but for me, it was not easy not being able to see them all the time. But I had to deal with that. I would say it is easier (now) than before."

While it has been seven years since he retired after his last stint at PSV Einhoven, Park remains a keen observer of English football, particularly the exploits of his compatriot and friend Son.

He also addressed a common question asked by Son's fans: Should he leave Spurs to challenge for top honours?

The 29-year-old is currently Tottenham's leading scorer with six goals and has never won a trophy at club level, while fifth-placed Spurs continue to struggle with a rotating roster of managers.

Now an advisor with K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Park said: "I think he has proved that he can play at any club in the world and he can compete with any player in the world. It could be a challenge for him (to play at a big club).

"As a footballer, of course you always want to win trophies. But regardless of trophies, he is still one of the top players in the EPL. He's been doing well and is one of the most important players at Spurs.

"As fans, we want to see him lift trophies but as a player, it might not matter to him. It depends what is most important for him. He is happy now... but you never know in football, what can happen next summer or winter."



Nicknamed "Three-lung Park" by fans for his excellent work-rate, Park retired as Asia's most decorated player with 19 trophies. He is now looking forward to seeing his former club United find their feet again under new man Ralf Rangnick.

United face four bottom-half sides in their next five fixtures starting with Norwich on Sunday.

Park said: "It's a great time to develop the team for the new manager. I am looking forward to how he sets the team out for the next few fixtures. The season is long with lots of games coming up and we have a big opportunity to fight for the top four."