Football: Ex navy colonel Chew Chun-Liang sets sail with Lion City Sailors

New Lion City Sailors CEO Chew Chun Liang at Bishan Stadium, home of the Singapore Premier League club.
New Lion City Sailors CEO Chew Chun Liang at Bishan Stadium, home of the Singapore Premier League club.PHOTO: COURTESY OF LION CITY SAILORS
Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    33 min ago
SINGAPORE - Navigating in unfamiliar territory is something Chew Chun-Liang admits he would never do as a Navyman. But the new chief executive of the Lion City Sailors (LCS) is ditching his instincts to do just that at the Singapore Premier League (SPL) club.

Chew, 44, joined the Sailors on Dec 7 after a two-year stint as director of operations at the Silver Generation Office of the Agency for Integrated Care. Before that, he had spent 22 years as an officer with the Singapore Navy and holds the rank of Colonel.

