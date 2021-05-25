Football: Former Bayern Munich coach Flick takes over Germany to 2024

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick signed a two-year contract on Tuesday (May 25) to take over Germany after the end the European Championship this summer, the German Football Association (DFB) said.

The 56-year-old will succeed current coach Joachim Low, with whom he won the World Cup as an assistant in 2014.

“Everything happened surprisingly quickly for me and I am happy to be national team coach from the autumn,” Flick, who was the frontrunner for the post, said in a statement.

Flick led Bayern to six titles in the 2019-2020 season and also won this season’s Bundesliga crown but decided to leave the champions after 18 months in charge.

Low, who had a contract until 2022, and also won the 2017 Confederations Cup.

But his team crashed out in the first round in the 2018 World Cup and has been struggling to perform at the highest level despite an overhaul.

A 6-0 thrashing by Spain in the Nations League in November was Germany's worst defeat in competitive football.

Germany will host the European Championship in 2024.