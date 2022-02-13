Football: Everton rout Leeds United 3-0 to claim vital win

LONDON (REUTERS) - A blistering first-half performance from Everton helped clinch a precious 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Goodison Park on Saturday (Feb 12) to give manager Frank Lampard his first Premier League win since taking charge at the end of last month.

The win eased relegation concerns and moved 16th-placed Everton to 22 points, five clear of the drop zone.

Leeds are a point ahead in 15th, having played a game more.

Everton came out firing and could have gone ahead through Anthony Gordon after a just a minute but the youngster was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Luke Ayling, before Seamus Coleman made their early pressure count, finishing off an intricate team move with a diving header at the far post.

Leeds almost grabbed an equaliser against the run of play in the 18th minute when Rodrigo's dipping effort from distance struck the bar, but Everton continued to drive forward and doubled their lead through Michael Keane five minutes later.

The visitors made two changes at the break, bringing on Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw for Raphinha and Mateusz Klich, but Leeds barely troubled Jordan Pickford, failing to hit the target despite seeing more of the ball.

Gordon wrapped up the points in the 78th minute when Richarlison's left-footed effort from the edge of the area took a slight deflection off him before squeezing past Illan Meslier.