Football: Everton, Liverpool fined for derby 'mass confrontation'

LONDON - Everton and Liverpool were fined by the Football Association (FA) on Wednesday for failing to control their players following a mass confrontation during the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

Everton were hit with a £40,000 (S$64,000) fine, while Liverpool will have to pay £25,000 following the incident, which took place in the 86th minute of Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Anfield.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson were both booked after a clash near the touchline before the incident escalated, with a number of players and substitutes from both teams getting involved.

“Both clubs admitted their failure to ensure their players and benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour,” the FA said in a statement. REUTERS